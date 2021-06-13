Irving underwent X-rays on his right ankle Sunday that came back negative, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Irving exited Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Bucks in the second quarter with a sprained right ankle, and coach Steve Nash said that he has "no idea" whether the 29-year-old will be able to play in Game 5. If he's unavailable Tuesday, Joe Harris and Landry Shamet could see increased run.