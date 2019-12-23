Nets' Kyrie Irving: Yet to be cleared for contact
Irving (shoulder) has yet to be cleared for contract-based work and is unlikely to play Thursday against the Knicks, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Irving is extremely unlikely to return to game action until he's cleared to return to contract-based drills in practice. The star point guard, who's been sidelined since Nov. 16, remains day-to-day despite not having any sort of timetable for return.
