Nets' Kyrie Irving: Yet to take contact
Irving (shoulder) is yet to return to full-contact work, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
While Lewis notes that Irving has been ramping up his on-court work of late, he's yet to participate in any live scrimmages. The All-Star guard is without a firm return date, but the team will likely require him to go through at least one full practice or workout before getting back to game action.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.