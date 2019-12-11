Play

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Yet to take contact

Irving (shoulder) is yet to return to full-contact work, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

While Lewis notes that Irving has been ramping up his on-court work of late, he's yet to participate in any live scrimmages. The All-Star guard is without a firm return date, but the team will likely require him to go through at least one full practice or workout before getting back to game action.

