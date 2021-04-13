Aldridge (illness) has not been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.
While the big man did not travel to Minneapolis for Tuesday's game, coach Steve Nash left the door open for Aldridge to meet the team in Philadelphia prior to Wednesday night. Nash told the media that Aldridge's status is "yet to be determined," so consider him questionable until further notice.
