Aldridge recorded 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three blocked shots and an assist across 26 minutes in Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Bulls.

The Nets will have an embarrassment of riches once the trio of Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant are together on the floor again. Sunday's roster sent a strong signal about how the frontcourt will play out, as DeAndre Jordan was a DNP, levied by coach Steve Nash. This indicates that the tentative plan is to hand the keys over to Aldridge under the basket to see what he can do. Several scenarios could be in play depending on the matchup, but it's highly unlikely that Jordan and Aldridge would share the court, especially upon Durant's return. Overall, Sunday's decision is a great sign for Aldridge's managers.