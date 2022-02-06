Aldridge (ankle) is unlikely to play in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Aldridge missed a fourth straight game Sunday against the Nuggets with a sprained left ankle, and coach Steve Nash indicated postgame that the big man will likely miss at least one more contest. Assuming he sits Tuesday, Aldridge's next chances to play will come Thursday at Washington and Saturday at Miami.
