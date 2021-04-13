Aldridge (illness) will not play Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Aldridge will not be available in the first half of a back-to-back due to a non-COVID illness. Nicolas Claxton, DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin could all see increases to their workloads on Tuesday with Aldridge on the sidelines.
