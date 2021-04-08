Aldridge registered 22 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 23 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

This was one of his best scoring performances of the season and his best game as a member of the Nets, as Aldridge was extremely efficient from the field en route his highest-scoring game since Jan. 22, when he posted 26 points against the Mavericks while playing for the Spurs. Aldridge has posted 13.0 points per game in four starts since coming to Brooklyn, a span in which he's shot 50 percent from the field and 4-of-5 from three-point range.