Aldridge registered 22 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 23 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Aldridge posted one of his best scoring performances of the season and his best game as a member of the Nets, as he was extremely efficient from the field en route to scoring 22 points -- something he hadn't done since Jan. 22 when he posted 26 points against the Mavericks while playing for the Spurs. Aldridge is averaging 13.0 points per game in four starts with Brooklyn, a span in which he's shooting 50 percent from the field and 4-of-5 from three-point range.