Aldridge (illness) retired from the NBA on Thursday due to an irregular heartbeat, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Aldridge played Saturday's game against the Lakers with an irregular heartbeat. His rhythm got worse later that night, with Aldridge stating that it was "one of the scariest things I've experienced." Aldridge ends his career as a seven-time All-Star and a five-time All-NBA selection after being selected second overall in the 2006 NBA Draft. His career averages will stand at 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks in 34.2 minutes. At the time of his retirement, he ranked 51st in career NBA points (19,951), 62nd in rebounds (8,478) and 68th in blocks (1,140). He also claims the second-lowest turnover percentage (8.0) in NBA history -- a great feat for such a high-usage player. For the Nets, this means a transition back to using Nicolas Claxton and DeAndre Jordan more often at center. It could also mean slightly increased minutes for Blake Griffin and Jeff Green.