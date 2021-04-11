Aldridge posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists across 23 minutes in Saturday's 126-101 loss to the Lakers.

It appears that the center job is Aldridge's to lose, as DeAndre Jordan hasn't seen action since March 31st. Jordan's absence isn't due to injury but rather a DNP decision from coach Steve Nash. It's a strong indication that they will give Aldridge every opportunity to be a fixture in the team's starting lineup for the remainder of the season.