Aldridge recorded 23 points (10-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two blocks during a 114-109 win Friday at Philadelphia.

Though the Nets have superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden, they benefit from having someone like Aldridge (who is less threatening but capable) playing alongside them. He made seven of his 10 field goals partly thanks to assists by both players. Aldridge's most recent statistical output reinforces the notion that he will be serviceable if healthy.