Aldridge signed a one-year contract with the Nets on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Aldridge agreed to a buyout with the Spurs on Thursday and will now join the talented Nets lineup on a one-year pact. The 35-year-old averaged 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 25.9 minutes per contest in 21 appearances with the Spurs to begin the season. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to debut for Brooklyn on Monday.