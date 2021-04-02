Aldridge had 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block across 30 minutes in Thursday's win over the Hornets.

Aldridge didn't have the best shooting performance in his Brooklyn debut, but he still ended one board shy of a double-double while contributing on both ends of the floor. The veteran big man will be in the mix for plenty of minutes at center, and this performance might grant him another start when the Nets take on the Pacers on Sunday -- regardless DeAndre Jordan or Blake Griffin, who missed Thursday's game due to rest, are available.