Aldridge will start in Sunday's game against Chicago, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Aldridge will remain in the starting lineup for the second game in a row while the team remains without Kevin Durant (hamstring) and James Harden (hamstring). The 35-year-old scored 11 points across 30 minutes in his debut with the team Thursday, but he could have a lesser role Sunday with Blake Griffin no longer resting.
