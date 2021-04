Aldridge will start in Thursday's game against Charlotte, Michael Grady of YES Network reports.

In his first game with the Nets, Aldridge will somewhat surprisingly be in the starting lineup. With Blake Griffin (rest) sidelined Thursday, the center rotation will involve Aldridge, DeAndre Jordan and Nicolas Claxton. Considering Aldridge hasn't appeared in an NBA game since March 1, he's a risky play in DFS contests.