Aldridge (conditioning) will miss at least two more games while ramping up his on-court work, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Coach Steve Nash said he expects the Nets' latest addition to miss anywhere from two-to-four more games, as he increases his activity level following an inactive streak to conclude his time with the Spurs. The veteran big man hasn't played since March 1, so the Nets are bringing him along slowly with the expectation that he'll be closer to full speed within a week or so. Also of note: Nash told the media Monday that Aldridge will have an opportunity to compete for a spot in the starting lineup, which is likely part of the reason he chose Brooklyn over other top suitors like Miami and Portland.