Aldridge (conditioning) won't be available to make his Brooklyn debut Monday against the Timberwolves, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Though the Nets signed Aldridge over the weekend once his buyout with the Spurs became official, the veteran center will be given some time to get up to full speed with his new squad. Since he hasn't played in a game since March 1 before mutually agreeing to part ways with the Spurs, Aldridge will have to steadily ramp up his on-court activity in practices before the Nets are comfortable signing off on him playing. Once given the green light to suit up, Aldridge will be part of a crowded frontcourt rotation that includes DeAndre Jordan, Nicolas Claxton, Blake Griffin, Jeff Green and perhaps as soon as next week, Kevin Durant (hamstring). Given the heavy competition for playing time, Aldridge may not be promised much more than 20 minutes -- if that -- in most games.