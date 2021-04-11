Aldridge will not play Monday against the Timberwolves due to an illness, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

The good news is the illness is not COVID-19-related, but it will still keep Aldridge out of at least one game as the Nets enter a four-game Week 17. Nicolas Claxton, DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin could all be candidates to start in Aldridge's place at center Monday night.