Aldridge will not play Monday against the Timberwolves due to an illness, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.
The good news is the illness is not COVID-19-related, but it will still keep Aldridge out of at least one game as the Nets enter a four-game Week 17. Nicolas Claxton, DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin could all be candidates to start in Aldridge's place at center Monday night.
More News
-
Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 12 points in loss•
-
Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts vintage offensive performance•
-
Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Efficient in second start with Nets•
-
Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Starting again Sunday•
-
Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Solid output in team debut•
-
Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Starting in Brooklyn debut•