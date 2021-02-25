Shamet (chest) is available for Thursday's game against Orlando.
Shamet was questionable heading into Thursday's matchup due to a bruised chest, but he'll be able to suit up against the Magic. It's not clear whether he'll have any restrictions.
More News
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Questionable with chest bruise•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Scores 13 off bench•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Contributes 10 points off bench•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Explodes for 22 points off bench•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Scores 11 off bench•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Struggling in recent games•