Shamet went scoreless (0-9 FG, 0-8 3PT) in 13 minutes on Sunday against the Hornets.

It's been a rough start to the year for the offseason addition, who came over from the Clippers via trade in November. Through three games, Shamet has totaled just 11 points, while hitting only two of his 15 three-point attempts. To make matters worse, Shamet has only one assist and one steal in 52 total minutes.