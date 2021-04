Shamet scored 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt) while adding one assist and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Friday's win over the Hornets.

The 24-year-old was once again a sparkplug on the second unit. Shamet has scored in double digits in five of his last six games sandwiched around an ankle issue that cost him two contests, averaging 14.8 points, 3.5 threes, 2.3 assists, 1.7 boards and 0.8 steals in 24.8 minutes a game over that stretch.