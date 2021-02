Shamet scored 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding one rebound and one assist in 18 minutes off the bench in the Nets' 122-111 loss to the Pistons on Tuesday.

Shamet's scoring has been much more consistent in recent memory, as he's gone for double-digit points in five of six games. Outside of his recent scoring output, Shamet hasn't really provided much else both in fantasy and real life. He's now registered one or less rebounds and assists in the same game 13 times.