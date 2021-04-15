Shamet went for 17 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three assists and one rebound over 36 minutes Wednesday in the loss against the 76ers.

Shamet got the start with multiple starters for the Nets out and while his shooting wasn't exactly on, he managed to save his night by making eight of his nine attempts at the charity stripe. In April, Shamet has four games scoring over 10 points with a three-point outing sandwiched in between. He doesn't typically add much to his stat line otherwise so unless Shamet is putting up points, his fantasy value is limited.