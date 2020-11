Shamet was traded from the Clippers to the Nets on Wednesday. The Clippers received Luke Kennard and the Pistons received the No. 19 pick in the 2020 Draft.

Shamet will provide a three-point presence on the wing for the Nets. That will be especially important if marksman Joe Harris leaves in free agency. If Harris is gone, Shamet should see a similar workload to what he garnered with the Clippers. Last season, he averaged 9.3 points, 2.1 threes, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27.4 minutes.