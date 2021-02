Shamet registered 22 points (7-17 FG, 5-13 FG, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the 76ers.

Shamet had scored in double digits in three of his last four previous games, but he came out of nowhere to post season-high marks in both points and minutes played. Shamet might be in line for another big night off the bench Tuesday at the Pistons, although his role might be a bit reduced if Kyrie Irving (finger) returns to action.