Shamet had just three points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 victory over the Pacers.

Shamet replaced Kyrie Irving (groin) in the starting lineup but that is where the good news ended, unfortunately. Shamet has been unable to get anything going this season and currently sits outside the top-300 in standard formats. Obviously, there is no reason to look at him outside of the deepest leagues.