Shamet finished Sunday's loss to the Heat with 30 points (10-15 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds.

Two nights after posting 20 points and six threes in a win over Charlotte, Shamet took things up a notch with James Harden (hamstring) out and Kevin Durant (quad) departing early. The former Wichita State standout continued to rain down threes from all over the floor, cruising to the highest scoring total of his three-year career.