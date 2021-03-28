Coach Steve Nash said Sunday that Shamet (ankle) isn't expected to play this week, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
The 24-year-old has missed the past three games with a sprained right ankle and is expected to miss another four contests this week. Nash indicated the injury isn't a "long-term" issue, though Shamet will nonetheless be out for at least another week.
More News
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Will remain out Friday•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Out Wednesday, could play Friday•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Not traveling for Tuesday's game•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Suffers right ankle sprain•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Moving back to bench•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Goes missing in Wednesday's win•