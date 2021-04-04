Shamet didn't return to Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Bulls after exiting in the fourth quarter with an apparent right ankle injury, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports. He posted 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes.

Shamet recently returned from a five-game absence due to a sprain of the same ankle, so he could be in store to miss time again if his setback proves to be serious. For the time being, consider Shamet questionable for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday versus the Knicks.