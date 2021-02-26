Shamet tallied 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt) and nine rebounds across 29 minutes during Thursday's 129-92 win over the Magic.

Shamet had been battling a chest bruise heading into this game, but he ended up seeing an increased workload in the blowout and resultingly posted his second-highest scoring total of the season -- while also notching his best rebounding game of the year by far (previous high was four boards). The 23-year-old guard had gone for a combined total of nine points and one rebound in his two previous outings, so there was no indication this performance was coming.