Shamet (ankle) did not travel with the Nets for Tuesday's game at Portland, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The guard was helped off the floor after spraining his right ankle Sunday night, and while an MRI returned clean, the guard is likely still dealing with considerable swelling and discomfort. The Nets haven't ruled him out beyond Tuesday's game, but they also play Wednesday at Utah and Friday at Detroit, so it's very possible Shamet misses the entirety of the three-game road trip.