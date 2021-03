Shamet (ankle), who has already been ruled out Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, will not play Wednesday against the Jazz, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. He could "conceivably" join the Nets Friday in Detroit.

Shamet was helped off the floor with a sprained ankle Sunday night, and he'll end up missing at least two games as a result. In his absence, Bruce Brown, Tyler Johnson and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are all candidates to see extra minutes.