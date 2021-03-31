Shamet (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Ajayi Browne of USA Today reports.
This will mark the fifth straight absence for Shamet, who continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. With the Nets entering a back-to-back set, it's very possible he could miss Thursday's game against Charlotte, as well.
More News
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Likely out this week•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Will remain out Friday•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Out Wednesday, could play Friday•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Not traveling for Tuesday's game•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Suffers right ankle sprain•