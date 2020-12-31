Shamet finished with 14 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 17 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 145-141 win over the Hawks.

The bench unit had a major hand in the Nets rolling to their biggest point total of the season, with Shamet's sharpshooting playing no small part. The perfect shooting night was a welcome sign for the third-year guard, who had converted only 19 percent of his field goals through the Nets' first four games. Shamet's rotation spot appears to be secure, but since he'll likely struggle to reach the 20-minute mark in most games and doesn't offer much help outside of the scoring and three-pointers categories, he can be left on the waiver wire in the majority of leagues.