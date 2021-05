Shamet is probable for Saturday's contest against the Celtics due to a sprained left ankle, Matt Brooks of Nets Daily reports.

Shamet presumably sprained his ankle during practice, as he hadn't previously been dealing with the issue. That said, he should be good to go Saturday for Game 1. In his 61 appearances this season, he's averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 38.7 percent from deep.