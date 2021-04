Shamet totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 21 minutes during Thursday's 111-89 win over the Hornets.

Shamet returned from a five-game absence looking fresh, as he scored at least 17 points for the fourth time this season. The five triples made also tied his second-best output from downtown all year. Shamet, who has averaged 20.1 minutes per game the season, was not on any sort of minutes restriction in his return.