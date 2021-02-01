Shamet posted 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block over 20 minutes in Sunday's 149-146 loss to the Wizards.

Shamet has generally had lackluster results this season, but he's gotten into a bit of a rhythm on the scoreboard over the past two contests. He's scored 11 points in each of the past two matchups, marking the first time this season that he's had double figures on the scoreboard in consecutive games.