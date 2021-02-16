Shamet had 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in Monday's win over the Kings.

In a game the Nets broke open late in the third quarter, Shamet played 28 minutes and hit three three-pointers on his way to his fourth double-digit scoring game of the month. He's hit 17 three-pointers over his last six games, but Shamet doesn't contribute much in any categories outside of threes and points.