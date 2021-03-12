Shamet recorded 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes Thursday in a 121-109 win versus Boston.
For just over a quarter during Thursday's game, Shamet led the Nets in points before Kyrie Irving and James Harden surpassed him. They have continued to rely on him for supplemental scoring off their bench. Shamet has done just that with an average of 13.0 points across his past four home games.
