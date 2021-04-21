Shamet notched 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists and a rebound across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Pelicans.

Shamet scored a career-high 30 points Sunday against the Heat and even though he was unable to match that output, he was one of three starters with more than 15 points and also ended just two assists short of putting up a double-double. With James Harden (hamstring) sidelined until the early days of May, Shamet should experience an uptick in his fantasy numbers in the short-term future.