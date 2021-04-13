Shamet posted 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 127-97 win over the Timberwolves.

The 24-year-old went from scoring three points Saturday to 19 points Tuesday. Shamet matched his season high with seven made field goals. The third-year guard has been in and out of the lineup lately with a right ankle injury, but he's looked healthy over the past two games. The three-point specialist will look to build on Tuesday's impressive bounce-back performance Wednesday on the road against the 76ers.