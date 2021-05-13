Shamet recorded 21 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Shamet got the start since the Nets were seriously depleted for Wednesday's contest, and the 23-year-old delivered in a big way -- the 21-point output was his third-best scoring game of the campaign and supplied the absences of key offensive pieces. Shamet will likely move back to the bench Saturday with James Harden expected to return to the starting five, though.