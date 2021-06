Shamet managed two points (0-2 FG, 2-3 FT) across 22 minutes during Thursday's 104-89 loss to Milwaukee.

Shamet was essentially the sixth player in a six-man rotation employed by coach Steve Nash in Game 6 as he led the bench in minutes. Despite the workload, the 24-year-old shooting guard contributed very little in the way of stats after he had turned in a nine-point effort in Game 5. Shamet has hit double figures in scoring just one time so far in the playoffs.