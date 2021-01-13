Shamet is averaging just 3.9 points per game over his last seven contests.

Shamet had a 14-point performance against the Hawks on Dec. 30, but he has been unable to produce much since then, topping the five-point mark just twice and shooting 32.1 percent from the field during his last seven contests. Shamet has a golden opportunity to make his presence felt while Kyrie Irving (personal) remains out, but he is now at risk of falling out of the rotation entirely if he doesn't turn things around soon.