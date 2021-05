Shamet (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Shamet is good to go for the Nets' playoff opener after dealing with a sprained ankle that presumably occurred during practice. Over 61 games this season, the 23-year-old averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23 minutes per game.