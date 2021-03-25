Shamet (ankle) will not play Friday against Detroit, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Shamet will miss his third game in a row while he deals with a sprained right ankle. Bruce Brown, Tyler Johnson and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will continue to be candidates for increased workloads with Shamet on the sidelines.
More News
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Out Wednesday, could play Friday•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Not traveling for Tuesday's game•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Suffers right ankle sprain•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Moving back to bench•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Goes missing in Wednesday's win•
-
Nets' Landry Shamet: Starting for Irving•