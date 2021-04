Shamet (ankle) will not play Monday against the Knicks, Billy Reinhardt of Nets Daily reports.

Shamet rolled his right ankle during Sunday's loss to the Bulls, forcing him out of the contest in the fourth quarter after playing 22 minutes. He'll miss at least one game as the Nets play on the second night of a back-to-back. With Tyler Johnson (knee) also sidelined, the Nets' backcourt will be a bit shorthanded off the bench.