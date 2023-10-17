Walked amassed 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes off the bench in Monday's 127-119 preseason loss to the 76ers.

Walker is competing for a bench spot ahead of Opening Night, and while he wasn't sharp from the field in this one, he continues to show the ability to contribute on both ends of the court even if he receives limited minutes. He's used to coming off the bench, as that's the role he's had during most of his career, and he could give Brooklyn solid minutes in the second unit as a backup of either of the two guard spots.