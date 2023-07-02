Walker and the Nets agreed Sunday on a one-year deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Walker had an inconsistent role with the Lakers last year, but when he was part of the rotation, he showcased his potential and was a solid contributor. The 2018 first-round pick started 32 of his 56 regular-season appearances during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.2 minutes per game. Walker figures to garner a solid reserve role behind Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson next season.
